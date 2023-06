HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — After rain forced a shortened evening of racing last week, I-90 Speedway made up some of these races on Kids’ Night Saturday.

Dustin Kruse, from Baltic, claimed a win in one of the races.

In the late model street stocks, Kinzer Glanzer in the 1K car, took the victory.

In the final race of the night, Trefer Waller from O’Neill, Neb., finished first.

There will be races both Friday and Saturday night coming up this week.