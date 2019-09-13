I-90 Speedway hoping to reschedule final race

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — In its return to racing, I-90 Speedway has seen more rainouts than races, including last weekend’s season championships, but the dirt track hopes to host one final race as it concludes its first year back.

Tracy Halouska earned his only feature win at I-90 speedway back in 2015. He was happy to see that track reopen this year, as he compiled six top-five finishes in the six hobby stock features he raced.

“I think the car liked it a little bit more. I liked it a little bit more. It just felt like home. The first night out there, we got going, and everything felt good. It was awesome,” Halouska said.

Halouska entered the final two races of the season in second place in the track standings, but due to consecutive rainouts, his quest for a title is all but over.

“We kind of had a good plan going into the last two weeks, and then the second to last race got rained out, and then we’re like ok, we’re going to give everything we got on the last night. This will be the night, but it sucks,” Halouska said.

I-90 Speedway had 17 races on its original calendar. Saturday’s rainout marked the tenth cancellation of the season, but the track is hoping to get its season championships rescheduled.

“It’s extremely difficult to try to find a date this late in the season to try to make this up. We’re working very hard. We’re not giving up on it. So we’re doing our best to end the season on a high note,” Track General Manager Rod Pattison said.

Though the weather has made I-90 Speedway’s return frustrating, there’s plenty of optimism as the track turns its focus to next year.

“The fact we were able to open after three years and have the car counts we had, the advertising that we’ve been gracious enough to gather, the fans, the support has been awesome. So, we hope this is going to be a stepping stone to bigger and better things to come,” Pattison said.

While nothing is set, I-90 officials are looking at late September for possibly rescheduling the championship races.