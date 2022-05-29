HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – At the I-90 speedway in Hartford, South Dakota the Hobby Stock feature, was a tight race throughout but in the end it was Landon Krohn of Rowena, South Dakota who would take home the win. Moving onto B-Mods, Miah Christensen of Sioux Falls piloted the 187 mod car across the line first for the victory. In the Late Model Street Stocks Little Rock, Iowa’s Brady Klaasen would motor ahead earing first place. In the IMCA Racesaver Sprintcars race it was the Madison native Nate Barger heading into victory circle and the final race of the night Troy Schruers, who hadn’t won in 7 years, would earn his 2nd win of the weekend after a victory in Rock Rapids on Friday.