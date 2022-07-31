HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — It was a perfect night for racing on Saturday as a full house crowd made their way to Hartford to take in some racing at I-90 Speedway.

Early in the night, it was a wild ride for Andy Pake of Felton, Minnesota. He got a little too close to the car in front of him and that resulted in quite the wreck, bring his racing evening to a close.

The Hobby Stock Feature saw a strong performance by Levi Vanderweide as he earned his second win of the weekend.

The Street Stock race featured a little extra money on the line. Myer Trucking gave a $1,000 bonus to the winner and that would got to Corey Yeigh as he claimed first place.

Lee Goose Jr. ran a strong race in the Racesaver Sprints and that led to him earning a first place finish.

Late in the evening, it was Brant O’Bannon who finished strong to claim a win in the MSTS 360 Sprints.

Racing will return to I-90 Speedway on Saturday, August 6 with the Paramount Racing Series + Hobby Stock King of the Hill.

Hot laps start at 6:30 with racing set to begin at 7 p.m.