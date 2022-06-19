HARTFORD,S.D. (KELO) – In Hartford at I90 Speedway in the Hobby Stock feature Dustin Gulbrandson would move ahead for the victory. Taking a look at the B-Mods Camden Myars, the Ethan, South Dakota native would take home the hardware. In the Late Model Street Stocks the 72 car of Zach Olivier would come away with the win. And finally in the Racesavers Sprint Car Series there were plenty of cautions, 20 cars would start the race, only 12 would finish and in the end Nick Barger would beat out his brother Nate Barger for the victory.