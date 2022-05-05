HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — With the calendar turning to May, that means its racing season and for I90 Speedway, they’ll host their opener on Saturday and look forward to another thrilling season.

With the weather warming up, drivers are eager to get back out onto the racetrack.

“If it’s in your blood, you want to do it all the time and obviously in the spring you’re really excited to get going again,” Howey said.

For I-90 Speedway, they’ve seen plenty of support since reopening in 2019, and with Huset’s also back, it’s only helped racing.

“I think people have seen that the tracks have went a way for a while and realize no, I want to support racing. Racing in the Sioux Falls area has a ton of energy right now,” Howey said.

As the 2022 season begins, there’s some challenges drivers will face.

“You know fuel prices are not where we want them to be, so that’s just drove a lot of guys to stay home. So I think we’re going to have an exciting summer,” Howey said.

That could drive more traffic toward I-90 Speedway.

“Well last year we pretty much had over 100 cars every night and it’s going to be more than that this year. I would say a slow night is going to be a 120 number. I’m sure we’re going to break a record again this year,” Howey said.

As they get set to kickoff their 4th season since reopening, I-90 Speedway has plenty in store for fans.

“We have some specials throughout the summer. We’ll run some 360 shows, sprint shows. We have a two-day show during the Fourth of July, that Friday-Saturday we’re going to race a two-day show and encourage camping. So we have a lot of good things going on all summer long,” Howey said.

Racing starts at 7:00 this Saturday at I-90 Speedway with hot laps beginning at 6:30.