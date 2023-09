HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Racing season finished up Saturday night at I-90 Speedway in Hartford.

Hobby Stock feature went to Dustin Gulbrandson, but Tracy Halouska won the track title.

Duke Erickson captured both the B-mod feature and the Championship.

The Street Stock feature saw Mike Chaney capture the win, but Colby Klaassen took home the season title.

In the Racesaver Sprints, Lee Goos Jr. claimed his sixth win of the year with the feature win as he secured the season championship.