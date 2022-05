HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – In the Hobby Stock division Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls would come away the winner. Rolling on to the B-mod feature Brock Hess, also from Sioux Falls, would cross the finish line first. We go to the Street Stocks, it was Coby Klassen earning his first ever win at I-90 speedway. And lastly it was Jesse Lindberg with a victory in the IM-CA sprint car series.