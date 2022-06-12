HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – At the I-90 Speedwat in Hartford we being in the 360 Sprint cars race where Javen Osterman of Courtland, Minnesota would go for a wild ride. He would be okay but his night was over. We move now to the B-Mod feature and that’s where you would hear a familiar name: Miah Christianson with yet another win this season.

In the Street Stocks race, the 83x car of Brylee Gough would speed ahead earning him first place and a moment of pure joy. Lastly in the Midwest Sprint Touring Series the 5 car of Eric Lutz would go on to capture the victory.