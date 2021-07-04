I-90 Racing Highlights — July 3

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — It was fireworks night out at I-90 Speedway in Hartford to go along with the exciting action on the track.

Tracy Halouska took home the victory in the Hobby Stock Feature.

Later in the B Mod Feature, Dave Kennedy gets turned around and he ends up going for a wild ride. He’s okay, but a little sore. Camden Myars of Ethan would go on to win that feature.

In the Street Stocks, it was Corey Yeigh earning his 30th career victory at I-90 speedway.

On the sprint series side, Lee Goose Jr. claimed the win in the Racesaver sprints, while Jody Roosenboom of Rock Rapids, claimed the crown in the MSTS 360 Sprints Series.

I-90 Speedway will host their midseason racing events next week.