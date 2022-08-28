HARTFORD,S.D. (KELO) – It was a great weekend of weather for some racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, South Dakota.

We begin in the Hobby Stock feature, The ‘Rowena Rocket; Landon Krohne would come away with the victory.

In the B-Mods, the 17-year-old Corbin Erickson, a senior at Baltic High School would earn his first career victory.

In the Street stocks, Cory Yeigh, a familiar name, would once again find himself crossing the checkered flag first.

Then in the final face of the night, Jackson weber and Renn Weber, no relation, would get tangled up on the back stretch allowing Lee Goose Jr come home in first place.