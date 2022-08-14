HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – After this weekend’s action, there is now just four weeks left of racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford.

We begin in the Hobby Stock feature where Travis Vandentop of Rock Rapids, Iowa would come away with the victory.

Next up it was the 1K car of Scott Kennedy who would take first place in the B-mod feature, his first victory of his career.

Moving on to the Street Stocks, Corey Yeigh was all alone as he came across the checked flag for first place.

We head now to the IMCA Racesaver sprints, Trefer Waller from O’neill Nebraska was named the champ.

Finally in the king of the hill, hobby stock driver Landon Krohn would earn the the trophy and 600 dollars in cash as his prize.