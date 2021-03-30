Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends unveils 2021 celebrities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD SPORTS) – Hall of Fame athletes, World Series champions, NCAA All-Americans and Olympic gold medalists are among the eight announced celebrities who will visit South Dakota for 2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends. The event runs June 10-23 at venues around Sioux Falls.

The following coaches and athletes will participate in the Legends Banquet and their respective free clinics:

  • Rod Woodson, Hall of Fame cornerback (Football)
  • Paul Molitor, Hall of Fame first baseman (Baseball)
  • Tamika Catchings, Hall of Fame inductee & 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist (Basketball)
  • Chad Greenway, Pro-Bowl linebacker (Football)
  • Courtney Thompson, 2-time Olympic medalist, NCAA national champion (Volleyball)
  • Michael Chandler, 3x Bellator Lightweight World Champion (Martial Arts)
  • Logan Storley, 4x NCAA All-American (Wrestling)
  • Cindy Rarick, 7-time LPGA TOUR winner (Golf)

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.

The sessions are conducted by professional athletes and the region’s best college and high school coaches who have been recognized as positive role models on and off the field. Parents and coaches also participate in clinics designed to help them further understand their role as mentors while sharpening their coaching skills.

Last year, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends raised $230,000 for the Legends Grant Program for area communities.  Since 2005, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends has raised $2.575 million.

Legends is continuing its scholarship program in 2021. The Legends for Kids Scholarship is a $5,000 award given to eight outstanding graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford, First PREMIER and other valuable sponsors to be used for post-secondary education.

The following COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place for this year’s clinics:

  • Only one parent/guardian per clinic registration.
  • Masks must be worn by everyone when entering the building or clinic.
  • Mask must be worn by the parent/guardian during clinic.
  • Social distancing (six-feet separation) is strongly suggested between spectators.
  • Clinics will be limited to 60-percent of normal capacity.

Due to capacity limits at all clinics, participants are strongly encouraged to register in advance at LegendsForKids.com to ensure they get the proper t-shirt size. Registration is open now.

Online information and registration:

• Legends: LegendsforKids.com
• Legends Football Camp: sanfordsports.com/legends

2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Schedule
DateCampTimeLocation
June 10Legends Golf Clinic1-3 p.m.Minnehaha Golf Range
June 10Legends Banquet5-9:30 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
June 11Legends Golf Tournament*9 a.m.Willow Run, Prairie Green, Bakker Crossing & Grand Falls Casino Golf Course
June 11Legends Tennis Clinic9-11 a.m.Huether Family Match Pointe
June 11Legends Soccer Clinic9-11 a.m.Sanford Fieldhouse
June 11Legends Hockey Clinic10 a.m.-noonSCHEELS IcePlex
June 11Legends Football Clinic1-3 p.m.Sanford Sports Complex
June 11Legends Cheer Clinic1-3 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
June 11Legends Baseball/Softball Clinic3:30-5:30 p.m.Sanford Fieldhouse
June 11Legends Lacrosse Clinic6-8 p.m.Sanford Sports Complex: Fields 1-2
June 11Legends Volleyball Clinic6-8 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
June 11Legends Martial Arts Clinic6:30 – 8 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
June 12Legends Basketball Clinic9-11 a.m.Sanford Pentagon
June 12Legends Free Lunch11 a.m.-noonSanford Pentagon
June 12Sanford fit Zone11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Sanford Pentagon,
Court 9
June 12Legends Wrestling Clinic12:30-2:30 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
June 12Legends Gymnastics Clinic (5-6 years)12:30-1:30 p.m.Power & Grace
June 12Legends Gymnastics Clinic (7-9 years)1:45-3 p.m.Power & Grace
June 12Legends Gymnastics Clinic (10 & older)3:15-4:45 p.m.Power & Grace
June 12Legends Rugby Clinic3:45-5:45 p.m.Sanford Sports Complex
June 21-23Legends Football Camp* Sanford Sports Complex

* registration required
 

Donations Since 2005
2005$103,000
2006$130,000
2007$110,000
2008$120,000
2009$110,000
2010$105,000
2011$135,000
2012$145,000
2013$165,000
2014$175,000
2015$180,000
2016$185,000
2017$210,000
2018$220,000
2019$255,000
2020$230,000
Total$2,575,000

