SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Sanford Sports) – Three Hall of Fame athletes and a six-time Pro Bowl quarterback are among the celebrities who will visit South Dakota for 2022 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids. The event runs June 7-11 at the Sanford Sports Complex.

The following athletes will participate in the Legends Banquet:

Donovan McNabb, six-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback

Tamika Catchings, Basketball Hall of Fame inductee & four-time Olympic gold medalist

Bert Blyleven, National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, two-time World Series champion

Jeremy Roenick, Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Olympic medalist

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.

The sessions are conducted by Sanford POWER Academy employees, professional athletes and the region’s best college and high school coaches who have been recognized as positive role models on and off the field. Parents and coaches also participate in clinics designed to help them further understand their role as mentors while sharpening their coaching skills.

Last year, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends raised a record $270,000 for the Legends Grant Program for area communities. Since 2005, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends has raised $2.845 million.

Legends is continuing its scholarship program in 2022 and announced this year’s winners in March. The Legends for Kids Scholarship is a $5,000 award given to eight outstanding graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee Sanford Health and other valuable sponsors to be used for post-secondary education.

The Legends Football Camp is also back in 2022. The camp is scheduled for June 20-22 at Kirkeby-Over Stadium and the Sanford Sports Complex.

In order to optimize the participant’s experience, space is limited. Participants are strongly encouraged to register in advance beginning Wednesday, May 4 at LegendsForKids.com to ensure they get the proper t-shirt size.

Online information and registration: LegendsforKids.com

2022 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Schedule Date Camp Time Location June 7 Legends Volleyball Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy 5:30-7 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 8 Legends Soccer Clinic 1-3 p.m. South Dakota Junior Football Fields June 8 Legends Golf Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Golf Academy 4:30-5:45 p.m. (Grades K-4); 6-7:15 p.m. (Grades 5-up) Great Shots June 9 Legends Baseball/Softball Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Baseball/Softball Academy 9-10:30 a.m. (Grades K-4); 11-12:30 p.m. (Grades 5-up) Sanford Fieldhouse June 9 Legends Banquet 5:30-9 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 10 Legends Hockey Clinic 9:30-11 a.m. SCHEELS IcePlex June 10 Legends Golf Tournament* TBD Willow Run, Prairie Green, Bakker Crossing & Grand Falls Casino Golf Course June 10 Legends Football Clinic 1-3 p.m. Kirkeby-Over Stadium June 11 Legends Basketball Clinic – run by Sanford Power Basketball Academy 9-10:30 a.m. (Grades K-4); 11-12:30 p.m. (Grades 5-up) Sanford Pentagon June 20-22 Legends Football Camp* Augustana University – Kirkeby-Over Stadium and Sanford Sports Complex

* registration required