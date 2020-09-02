Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids set to donate $230,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids is donating back $230,000 to local youth sports organizations following this year’s Legends events. This year’s total pushes the amount donated since 2005 to $2.575 million.

“To be able to donate back this amount is incredible considering the challenges everyone is facing due to COVID-19,” said Brad Coleman, co-director of Legends for Kids. “Despite having to cancel our free clinics and football camp, we were able to hold a virtual banquet, and the generosity of our community and our great sponsors made this a year we’ll never forget.”

Highlights from 2020 Legends events included:

1,280 people bid on auction items (Up 429 from last year).

More than one dozen watch parties were held for the virtual banquet and auction.

More than 400 people participated in the Legends Golf Tournament, the largest golf tournament in the region.

The $230,000 will support the Legends scholarship program, the Legends Foundation for Youth Grant Program and the Folds of Honor Grant.

Youth sports organizations are encouraged to apply for upcoming grants by October 9. Priority is given to projects and organizations that have substantial volunteer involvement and missions that support those of Legends. The registration form is available at legendsforkids.org .

Continuing in 2020 was the Legends for Kids Scholarship, which was developed to honor graduating high school seniors for exceptional character in leadership in athletics and school involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford Health and First PREMIER with support from Argus Leader Media and KELOLAND Media Group.

The program handed out ten $5,000 scholarships in 2020 and will award 11 scholarships in 2021. Recipients must use the scholarships for post-secondary education. Nominations for the 2021 scholarship program can be made by coaches, teachers and administrators from October 2 – January 15, 2021. Nomination forms will be available on legendsforkids.org .

The 2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends events are scheduled for June 10-12 with the Legends Football Camp scheduled for June 21-23.

Legends Donations Since 2005

Year Amount 2005 $103,000 2006 $130,000 2007 $110,000 2008 $120,000 2009 $110,000 2010 $105,000 2011 $135,000 2012 $145,000 2013 $165,000 2014 $175,000 2015 $180,000 2016 $185,000 2017 $210,000 2018 $220,000 2019 $255,000 2020 $230,000 Total $2,575,000

###