Hy-Vee/Legends For Kids to return in August with virtual banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Hy-Vee/Legends For Kids program was originally scheduled for next week, but was postponed due to COVID-19 in late March. The event will continue on August 6 and 7, but will be much different than year’s past.

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program is entering its 21 year. Due to COVID-19, everything besides the golf tournament will be done virtually.

“We’re hoping the support is there. We’re trying to provide a great opportunity, and a great program for everybody, so that even though we can’t all be together at the same spot at the same time, we’ll still have a blast together,” Brad Coleman said.

The virtual banquet will be held over Facebook Live on August 6. It’ll feature a live auction, and the end of a week-long silent auction. Celebrity guests will be appearing during the banquet, including Philadelphia Eagles teammates Carson Wentz and Dallas Goedert.

“Well we haven’t had either one of those two, we’ve tried but with the OTA’s it’s virtually impossible to get them here on time, so we’re excited to have them part of that,” Coleman said.

Due to health concerns, neither the Legends Football camp, nor the free sports clinics will be happening this year.

“It was the most difficult decision we made, is to cancel those, because we understand how kind of important it was to give kids opportunities to try new things,” Coleman said.

The program raised a record $255,000 for local athletic organizations last year. They’re not letting the pandemic, or the virtual format, change their mission.

“If we can continue to do what we do in a virtual way, and keep our sponsors, and keep the support coming, and we’re able to give back to those organizations in that way, it’s a win-win,” Kristi Masterson said.

The other two celebrities are three-time Stanley Cup Champion Matt Cullen, and founder of the Folds of Honor Foundation, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney of the Air Force.