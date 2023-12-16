LINCOLN, Neb. (SDSU) — Eighth-ranked Nebraska built a comfortable lead in the front half of the dual and held off No. 13 South Dakota State down the stretch for a 21-17 victory in college wrestling action Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

The Cornhuskers improved to 3-0 in duals this season while SDSU dropped to 3-2.

Nebraska held the upper hand in all four matchups between ranked wrestlers, starting with a 6-4 victory by seventh-ranked Caleb Smith over No. 17 Tanner Jordan in the first bout of the night at 125 pounds.

After Derrick Cardinal tied the dual at 3-all with a 6-1 decision for the Jackrabbits over Kyle Burwick, Nebraska reeled off four consecutive victories to take an 18-3 lead. Sixth-ranked Brock Hardy won by fall over SDSU backup Caleb Gross in the first period of their 141-pound matchup and top-ranked Ridge Lovett followed with a 5-1 decision for the Cornhuskers against Alek Martin at 149 pounds.

Third-ranked Peyton Robb scored a 6-0 decision against Cael Swensen for his second win this month against the Jackrabbits’ 16th-ranked wrestler. In another bout between ranked foes, No. 19 Antrell Taylor pulled away from SDSU’s 27th-ranked Tanner Cook for a 7-1 decision.

Cade DeVos , ranked third at 174 pounds, stemmed the tide for the Jackrabbits with a 4-2 victory over Bubba Wilson. DeVos remained undefeated on the season, improving to 9-0.

Fourth-ranked Lenny Pinto sealed the dual victory for the Cornhuskers with an 8-2 decision over No. 23 Bennett Berge , who was making his dual debut this season.

The final two matches resulted in bonus points for the Jackrabbits. Tanner Sloan , ranked sixth at 197 pounds, posted a 17-0 technical fall over Nebraska reserve Brandyn Van Tassell, while Nebraska’s starting 197-pounder, Silas Allred, moved up a weight class to meet Luke Rasmussen in the final bout of the night.

Rasmussen held a 3-1 lead late in the first period before Allred was injured and retired from the match.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to tournament action Dec. 29-30 by sending a contingent of wrestlers to the Soldier Salute in Coralville, Iowa.

#8 NEBRASKA 21, #13 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 17

125: #7 Caleb Smith (NEB) dec. #17 Tanner Jordan (SDSU), 6-4

133: #13 Derrick Cardinal (SDSU) dec. Kyle Burwick (NEB), 6-1

141: #6 Brock Hardy (NEB) def. Caleb Gross (SDSU), by fall 2:06

149: #1 Ridge Lovett (NEB) dec. Alek Martin (SDSU), 5-1

157: #3 Peyton Robb (NEB) dec. #16 Cael Swensen (SDSU), 6-0

165: #19 Antrell Taylor (NEB) dec. #27 Tanner Cook (SDSU), 7-1

174: #3 Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Bubba Wilson (NEB), 4-2

184: #4 Lenny Pinto (NEB) dec. #23 Bennett Berge (SDSU), 8-2

197: #6 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) tech. fall Brandyn Van Tassell (NEB), 17-0 [4:14]

285: Luke Rasmussen (SDSU) medical forfeit over Silas Allred (NEB) [2:59]

Note: Allred ranked 11th at 197 pounds

NOTES