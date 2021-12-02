Huskers QB Adrian Martinez puts name in transfer portal

FILE – Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb. in this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photo. A new era in college sports has arrived. For the first time, NCAA athletes will be permitted to profit from their fame. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez isn’t a big social media guy, but he started thinking about ways to take advantage of the changes last fall. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has announced he is putting his name into the transfer portal.

The three-time captain started 38 games over the past four seasons with the Cornhuskers and was the first major addition to the program following coach Scott Frost’s hiring.

Martinez had his best season in 2021, completing 61.8 percent of his throws for 2,863 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.