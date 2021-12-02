Huskers QB Adrian Martinez puts name in transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has announced he is putting his name into the transfer portal.
The three-time captain started 38 games over the past four seasons with the Cornhuskers and was the first major addition to the program following coach Scott Frost’s hiring.
Martinez had his best season in 2021, completing 61.8 percent of his throws for 2,863 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
