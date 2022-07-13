BRANDON, S.D. (Huset’s) — The Huset’s Hall of Fame Committee will hold it’s 25th induction ceremony this Sunday, July 17th, during intermission of the racing program at Huset’s Speedway. The class of 2022 includes Steve Rubin, Jay Masur, Jon Barger, Cliff Koidahl and Ron Fick.

Steve Rubin

Rubin, along with his father Clarence (Class of 2008) and his brother Greg, owned Huset’s Speedway from 1988 to 2015.

Jay Masur

Masur founded “MedStar Race Rescue”, which has been the safety provider at Huset’s Speedway and many tracks across the United States.

Jon Barger

Barger was a two-time Huset’s Speedway champion in 1984 and 1985.

Cliff Koidahl

Koidahl was crowned champion in 1991 and Fick was a competitor in the sprint car ranks beginning in 1989 and has been involved in many facets of racing since 1972. Fick is also dedicated to restoring the past with vintage and restored race cars.

Ron Fick

There will also be a reunion and social at the speedway on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm and is free and open to the public.