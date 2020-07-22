Huset’s Speedway prepares to return to racing

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway will return to racing in less than two weeks. There’s plenty of excitement surrounding race number one, but there’s also no shortage of work left to do.

There’s a buzz in the air at Huset’s Speedway ever since Minnesota businessman Tod Quiring bought the legendary track.

“The phone hasn’t quit ringing, that’s for sure. A lot of interest, people wanting our VIP suites, billboards, that type of stuff,” Huset’s Speedway general manager Doug Johnson said.

Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions will turn laps on August 2nd, and it’s a hot ticket.

“I had a lady call me from Washington state this morning that just ordered tickets. I think they’re coming and staying in the Midwest for a couple weeks and going to here and Knoxville, and that type of thing. The feedback has been tremendous,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s team from Jackson Motorplex will lend a hand in 2020, but Huset’s Speedway will host a job fair Wednesday afternoon from 4:00 until 7:00.

Related Content Local businesses excited about return to racing at Huset’s Speedway Video

“We’ve probably got 20 to 25 different positions that we’re looking to fill for our specials this year, from ticket takers to sellers to merchandise sellers, that type of people we’re looking for yet,” Johnson said.

“Hopefully we get enough people hired and we’ll be ready to go,” Barrel House owner Mark Fonder said.

Barrel House owner Mark Fonder, along with 212 in Brandon, will run concessions.

“We sat down trying to come up with a menu that’s going to work because we have no idea how many people are going to be there, so it’s kind of a big guessing game,” Fonder said.

Fonder is anticipating big crowds, and the menu will extend beyond hot dogs and nachos.

“Jesse’s going to fire up the smoke shack, so we’re going to have some ribs and brisket and pulled pork and that,” Fonder said.

A winning recipe in Huset’s return to racing.

“I’m glad to be part of it and hopefully it’s a big success,” Fonder said.

If you plan to attend Wednesday’s job fair, use the south entrance. The event will be held in the turn one suite tower. Johnson says decisions will be made within a few days.