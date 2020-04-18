Huset’s Speedway plans for ‘major racing event’ following COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway remains for sale, according to a press release on the Huset’s Speedway website. However, businessman Chuck Brennan is hopeful to find a “perfect match” who will put the location back to a full time basis.

In the release, Brennan says a full time staff will continue to keep the facility ready for a race in the future. He says “the facility and grounds look better than ever.”

Brennan says he plans on holding a “major racing event” this year once social gathering restrictions are lifted, regardless if the track has sold yet. He says he plans to feature a $100,000 payout for the 2-day show.

Brennan plans to have a full stock car program on the Saturday evening and a full sprint car program on the Sunday evening, with the Monday night as a backup rain date.

“We do not care if it is in June, July, August, or September, whenever we get the all clear from local, state and federal authorities. We will do our best to have the very first, large gathering, outdoor sporting event in South Dakota in the form of a 2 day, Saturday and Sunday race at Huset’s Speedway,” Brennan said. “This is the perfect opportunity to get all of the racing community families back together again at the Official Racetrack of Summer and enjoy the first race under the Huset’s banner in over five years.”

The full press release with more information can be found on the Huset’s Speedway website.