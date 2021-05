SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Augustana softball is back in the College World Series after the Vikings knocked off NSIC foe MSU Mankato in the Central Region Final on Saturday. With last year's season cut short, the Vikings are still technically the reigning national champions, but they aren't focusing on defending that title, but rather winning another one.

