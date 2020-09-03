Huset’s playing host to World of Outlaws Saturday and Sunday

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of race fans are gearing up for more action at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon this weekend.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series is in town Saturday and Sunday. General Manager Doug Johnson says he expects a lot of drivers to show up because there aren’t a lot of competitions happening outside of South Dakota. He says Huset’s has plenty of tickets available and people will be able to socially distance in the stands.

“It’s not only just local fans, it’s fans from the entire country. Our ticket sales, I don’t know how many states right now are represented this weekend in ticket sales alone but it’s unbelievable,” Johnson said.

Huset’s is also set to host the 360 nationals on September 18th and 19th.