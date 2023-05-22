BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Several winners were crowned on Sunday as Huset’s Speedway kicked off their 2023 season.

The Brandon race track was supposed to begin their year with the Mother’s Day Opener on May 14, but mother nature had other plans, forcing a rain out.

Now, a week later, the races were run late Sunday night.

The Racesaver Sprint Cars saw Rock Rapids native, Brandon Bosma, start in front and finish in front, claiming the victory.

The in the Late Model Street Stocks, it was Zach Olivier of Sioux Falls, who took home the title.

The 410 Outlaw Sprints had some fireworks, including a significant rollover wreck involving Riley Goodno, bringing the race to a halt.

Not long after, they’d get back to racing, where Chase Randall of Waco, Texas, climbed eight spots to take home first place.

Huset’s Speedway returns to action on Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.