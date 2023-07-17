BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Last week we introduced you to the five nominees for this year’s Huset’s Hall of Fame and on Sunday night, the speedway made it official with their induction ceremony.

The inductees first took part in the Meet and Greet which was held at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday afternoon, prior to the races being ran.

Then the induction ceremony was held, during race intermission where thousands of fans got their chance to applaud this year’s class.

The group was headlined by one of the best sprint car racers ever, Danny Lasoski. He was joined by Dana Gulbranson, Dick Hansen, Bill Hill and Dale Shorty Graf.

There are now 125 members in the Huset’s Hall of Fame.