RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A late injury to Carolina winger Max Pacioretty overshadowed the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win against Minnesota.

Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners.

Frederik Andersen was strong in net for Carolina with 30 saves. The Hurricanes saw Pacioretty go down late with a non-contact injury that left him unable to put any weight on his right leg.

They had acquired him from Vegas in a July trade and he had recently made his debut following offseason surgery.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury had 24 saves.