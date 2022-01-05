Hunter Goodrick back playing for USD Men after year off

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — While conference play hasn’t gone the way the USD Men had hoped, one thing that has USD excited is the return of Hunter Goodrick this season.

The Australia native missed all of last season, staying in his home country during the pandemic, but is back in Vermillion this year and making his presence known.

He’s averaging nearly 7 points per game and leading the team in rebounding, grabbing more than 7 boards per contest. His Head Coach is pleased with how he’s played but after not playing games for nearly 16 months, he thinks Goodrick’s game will get even better.

“It’s great to have him back. He’s a tough young man. I think he’s adjusting to playing again. I think he’ll have a better second half of the year,” Head Coach Todd Lee said.

USD visits rival SDSU Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m.