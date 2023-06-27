GREENSBORO, N.C. (AUGIE) — Augustana head baseball coach Tim Huber has been announced as the ABCA/ATEC Central Regional Coach of the Year. The coaches of the year are selected by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association All-America & Coach of the Year committees in all nine divisions of baseball, spanning NCAA Division I to high school.

Huber, after completing his 15th season as the Vikings skipper, guided AU to its second-straight NSIC Championship and run to the NCAA Division II College World Series. Augustana concluded its conference season with a 28-7 record and ended the year at 47-21, while playing its best baseball of the spring at the end of the season.

The Vikings had a pair of All-America honorees in 2023 while racking up a host of All-Region honors. Amongst them were Seth Miller who was named an All-America pitcher. In addition, six Vikings were named All-NSIC with five first-team members.

Huber’s coaching staff includes pitching coach Clay Collison, graduate assistant Brendan Dye and assistant coaches Zach Dibble, Dan Morrison, Dean Bowyer and Caleb Thielbar.

Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 40 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel.