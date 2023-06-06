PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘AA’ individual state championship came down to a playoff hole, as Huron’s Bryn Huber claimed the crown at +1.

Huber would birdie the playoff hole, while Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink would settle for par.

Tuesday was a chase day for Huber as she shot a 70, putting her two under par as she closed the gap on Meyerink. The Mitchell standout carded a 75, opening the door for Huber.

Aberdeen Central’s Olivia Braun finished third at +4. Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring grabbed fourth at +5.

That performance helped the Kernels claim the 2023 class ‘AA’ team title. They outlasted Aberdeen Central by just three strokes.

