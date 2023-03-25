SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The top high school basketball players in South Dakota participated in the 35th annual ‘3-Class Shootout’ at McCook Central Auditorium Saturday.

On the girls side, the Class ‘AA’ all-stars won both games. They topped the Class ‘A’ team 88-87 in the first contest. They went on to beat the Class ‘B’ all-stars 97-71. The three MVPs were Hilary Behrens (Brandon Valley), Reese Ross (St. Thomas More) and Mallory Miller (Wolsey-Wessington).

On the boys side, the Class ‘A’ all-stars earned two victories. They topped the Class ‘AA’ all-stars 111-105. They closed out the event with a 129-111 win over the Class ‘B’ all-stars. The three MVPs were Matt Eng (O’Gorman), Isaac Bruns (Dakota Valley) and Joe Sayler (White River).

Kaden Year from Jefferson won the dunk contest.