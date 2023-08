ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — Howard earned a 26-0 win over Hanson in the Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

The Tigers got the scoring started with Taiden Hoyer connecting with Weston Remmers for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Howard tacked on another TD before halftime with a second Hoyer-Remmers connection. It was a 36-yard pass on fourth down.

The Tigers’ final two scores came in the fourth quarter.