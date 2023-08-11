SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three Denver Broncos preseason games will air Friday night on KELOXTRA.

At 9 p.m. CT (8 p.m. MT), the Broncos will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona and you can watch the game free over-the-air on channel 11.2, 6.2 and 3.2 in Aberdeen. To watch free over-the-air, you will need a TV antenna. The Federal Communications Commission provides a guide for obtaining good quality reception of digital broadcasts.

To find KELOXTRA on your cable television provider, you need to contact that provider. In Sioux Falls, KELOXTRA is on Midco cable channel 604.

If you use a streaming service to watch KELO-TV (YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and DIRECTV Stream, Paramount+), KELOXTRA is not available. You would need to use a TV antenna.

If you use DISH or DIRECTV, KELOXTRA is not available. You would need to use a TV antenna.

In addition to Friday’s game, KELOXTRA will air two more Broncos preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT and Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. CT.

Sioux Falls Washington High School graduate and Iowa star Seth Benson is expected to make his National Football League debut as he fights for a roster spot.

The game is also Luverne, Minnesota native Monte Ossenfort’s first game as the Cardinals General Manager.