VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD is asking Coyote fans to come join the women’s basketball team in Wichita, Kansas for the NCAA Sweet 16.

You can buy tickets for the USD section through the GoYotes website.

The university says seats are not allocated and will be assigned later this week.

USD will take on Michigan Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

KELOLAND sports director Sean Bower and KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will be covering the game for you in Kansas. They’ll have the latest highlights and interviews on air and online.