How to be featured on SportsZone Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Want to be featured on SportsZone Saturday, or know someone who you think should be featured on SportsZone Saturday? Here’s how to make that happen.

Every week during SportsZone Saturday we want to spotlight the best across KELOLAND. Whether your team wins a big tournament, an individual breaks a record, achieves a career mark, or a highlight reel play is made, we want to spotlight you.

All you have to do is send us a picture or video, and a small description of what you are sending for your chance to be featured on SportsZone Saturday.

You can submit these photos/videos by tagging us on any of our accounts on Twitter (@kelosports, @KELOBower, @KELOSweeter, @Tanner_Castora). You can direct message them to us on Twitter too.

You can also message us on our KELOLAND Sports Facebook page, or submit them through email by sending them to ushare@keloland.com, or any of our sports department’s emails (Sbower@keloland.com, Tcastora@keloland.com or Gsweeter@keloland.com).