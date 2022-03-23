SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The best scorers, passers, players and more from this past South Dakota boys high school basketball season as KELOLAND’s Tanner Castora saw it.

(The stats in this article reflect players stats before state tournament games)

CLASS AA

Underrated (4): 6’2 Drew Norberg | Senior, Watertown High School

I had seen highlights of Norberg and was impressed. He seemed to have a tight handle and smooth jump shot with range. When I saw him play live in person, I found that all to be true. The Arrows entered the post season as a 14 seed but nearly knocked off 3 seed Washington in round one taking the Warriors into overtime behind Norberg’s 26 points. He may not get a ton of recognition due to Watertown’s lack of big wins, but I liked the kid’s game.

Watertown’s Drew Norberg races down the court against Washington

6’3 Vance Borchers | Senior, Roosevelt High School

Borchers may have averaged just 10.4 PPG & 4.0 RPG, but that’s only because of the team he played for. With so many scoring options spread through out the Roosevelt roster, individual stats may take a hit. But an undefeated state championship ring may just come along with the sacrifice. People around the state know about Phillips and Johnson, but Borchers is a darn good basketball player. He was a vital part of what the Riders did this season in repeating as Class AA state champions.

6’2 Ethan Determan | Junior, Harrisburg High School

Himself and his back court mate Jacoby Mehrman were why I consistently ranked Harrisburg higher than most writers in the weekly high school basketball polls this past season. Determan quietly averaged 20 PPG on 53% percent from the field & shot 44% from beyond the arc. He also flashed the ability to finish at the cup with either hand. If he puts himself in the weight room this off-season to add a little muscle and quickness, his game could take another step. Keep your eye on the soon to be senior.

6’5 Kaden Year | Junior, Jefferson High School

It was hard to predict how Jefferson would gel this season. A program in their first year of existence with a roster that had never played together and a coaching staff that had never coached together. But the Cavs came together nicely finishing with a record of 14-10, while also advancing to the Class AA state tournament after winning a thrilling, come from behind, double overtime barn-burner over Pierre in round one.

Year lead the Cavs with 24 points in that ball game and led them in scoring this season at nearly 16 a night. He was someone I saw get better as the season progressed and will have an opportunity to become one of the better players in the area if he puts in the time this off-season.

Jefferson’s Kaden Year celebrates after knocking down a late game three ball vs Pierre

Most Versatile: 6’4 Marcus Phillips | Senior, Roosevelt High School

Capable of working downlow in the post with brute strength, or stepping out and hitting the deep ball, while also having the quickness to switch on the perimeter to defend opposing guards, Phillips earns the title as the most versatile player in 2022. There may not have been a game this season where he wasn’t one of the best, if not the best athlete on the hardwood. They don’t win a state title without him.

Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips elevates for the 2-handed stuff against Brandon Valley

Most Upside: 7’0 JT Rock | Sophomore, Lincoln High School

When I got here to Sioux Falls last year, one of the first stories I was assigned to do was on the Lincoln track team back last May before they headed off to state. I got to practice early and waited for them to come out to the track. I soon saw a long, lanky kid walking toward the high jump area. When he told me he was just a freshman I was a bit caught off guard.

A legit 7-foot frame with high level shooting mechanics, Rock has a bright future. Averaging 12 PPG and 6.8 RPG, Rock helped the Patriots return to the state tournament after falling short a year ago. I’d expect those numbers to rise next season as the youngster’s confidence in his own ability grows within himself.

Lincoln’s JT Rock holds offers from several Power 5 programs

Most Valuable to one’s team (4): 5’11 Micah Johnson | Senior, Roosevelt High School

The Riders were well on their way to victory over Harrisburg in the state semifinals. With a minute to play, they emptied the bench with kids I would assume played mostly JV this past year. They didn’t lollygag around, they defended, then ran a crisp offensive set that led to an open three that was buried. That tells you all you need to know about how well coached this team is by Mitch Begeman and staff. They have arguably the most talented and deepest roster of any team in the state, which makes their full court press so effect owning the ability to rotate fresh bodies through out an entire game.

But with all that said, it makes everything a whole easier to click when your offense and defense is spearheaded by a guard like Micah Johnson. He’s the main ball handler who initiates the offense and has good passing skills. He’s quick and can easily get to the rim with a nice mid-range jump shot in his back pocket. But while most players coast back down the court after making a bucket, Johnson stays put having the responsibility as the lead guard in the full court press.

With a stat line of 15.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG & 2.7 APG, along with everything he meant to Roosevelt’s 2022 championship team, I’d expect him to get serious 1st Team All-State consideration.

Roosevelt’s Micah Johnson glides through the air on his way for two against Washington

6’5 David Alpers | Senior, O’Gorman High School

I had seen him play football and knew he would be heading to Brookings next season to play for the Jackrabbits. I figured he would bring an edge of physicality to the basketball court and he most certainly did. Alpers nearly averaged a double-double at 12.2 PPG & 9.3 RPG with 3 of those coming on the offensive glass. But what I didn’t know was how coordinated and skilled of a player he is. He has several good low post moves and has an always running motor.

The Knights were led in scoring by Matt Eng at 16.8 PPG, but the toughness that Alpers brought to the table night in and night out was rarely matched by opponents. Also, the senior clearly isn’t one to shy away from a moment, hitting the shot of the year in the Class AA semifinal to send O’Gorman into the state title game defeating Washington 58-57 in OT. Alpers will play tight end at South Dakota State.

O’Gorman forward David Alpers

5’9 Mikele Kambalo | Senior, Washington High School

The Washington Warriors season started with 2 losses in Jeff Tobin’s first year as head coach. By the end of the regular season they had won five of their last six, earning a 3 seed heading into the state tournament. They would come one point away from playing in the state championship game. The constant all season long was senior guard Mikele Kambalo. His 18.7 PPG gives only a speck of his importance to Washington’s success. There will be big shoes to fill next season in the Washington program.

6’7 Caden Hinker | Senior, Mitchell High School

The Augustana commit gave his best foot forward in the state quarterfinal matchup against Harrisburg. A ball game that would see 3 overtimes, Hinker played 44 minutes, finishing with a game high 29 points. The Kernels would ultimately come up short, 78-77, ending their state title hopes.

The Kernels were ranked inside the Class AA top 5 for most of the season in large part thanks to their imposing 6’7 forward who averaged 22.1 PPG in his final season in Mitchell. With the Vikings graduating several of their front court players, Hinker may have an opportunity at early minutes next season as a freshman.

Mitchell’s Caden Hinker drives to the lane during the Class AA state tournament

Best player I saw: 6’3 Lincoln Kienholz | Junior, T.F. Riggs Pierre High School

I moved to Sioux Falls in mid February of last year. During the beginning part of March I still didn’t know much about the area. I was assigned to cover one of the boys first round Class AA playoff games between O’Gorman and Pierre. All I knew walking into that gym was O’Gorman was the much higher seed and was expected to win. And they did. While O’Gorman was the better team, I was intrigued with the kid wearing #3 in green. I quickly found a roster, googled his name, and saw that he was a heck of a quarterback as well.

I watched Kienholz play towards the beginning of this season, in the middle, and saw him again during Pierre’s last game of the year. He looked better each and every time.

He has a very good handle and can score with, or pull up into a jump shot, using either hand. He’s gotten quicker from a year ago and his straight line drives to the rim after crossing over are lower with better balance and strength. He’s a good passer and an even better athlete. The dunk he threw down against Jefferson was ESPN top 10 worthy. While all that stuff is something you will notice watching one of his highlight tapes, what I found most impressive was when I watched him play a full half of basketball.

Much like a kid I’ll later talk about later in Class B, Kienholz did such a remarkable job of letting the game come to him. He was never hunting shots and he never forced the action when he did have the ball in his hands. He perfectly picked his moments when to attack and when to be aggressive, while also making sure his teammates were always involved. That’s something I don’t know you can teach.

During his freshman season, the Gov’s won a single game. His sophomore year they jumped to 7 wins. This past year they reached 9. With 6’6 forward Jackson Edman and other pieces returning in 2023, look for Kienholz and company to possibly make a run into the Class AA state tournament.

Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz after throwing down a rim rocking, two-handed jam against Jefferson

CLASS A

Underrated (4): 6’0 Randy Rosenquist | Junior, Dakota Valley High School

Isaac Bruns gets most of the Panther headlines and rightfully so; he had a terrific season. But this team doesn’t go undefeated and probably doesn’t win a state championship without Rosenquist by his side. His 12.8 PPG & 5.8 RPG are solid numbers. But it’s his distribution of 7.5 APG that jumps off the page. That’s impressive at any level of basketball, especially high school. The Panthers 6’5 sophomore big man Jaxson Wingert is another name to keep an eye on next season.

Dakota Valley junior guard Randy Rosenquist

6’4 Hayden Ruesink | Sioux Valley High School

The Cossacks were staring at a second straight Class A state title appearance. All that stood in their way was the St. Thomas More Cavaliers. Behind Ruesink’s game leading 19 point & 6 rebound performance, that title game birth would come to fortition. He’s a big bodied kid who can score inside the paint, but also moves quite well and at times surprises defenders with his slashing ability from the perimeter.

He’s a good player with an even better story having nearly lost his right leg as a middle schooler. He’ll play ball next season at Dakota Wesleyan.

Sioux Valley senior forward Hayden Ruesink

5’11 Jeff Worth | Senior, Tea Area High School

The Titans had another solid season finishing 16-7. Cael Lundin is the name most know when speaking on Tea Area, but Worth is a good player himself. He was a reliable ball handler for the Titans dishing out 3 assists for every 1 turnover. Averaging nearly 14 PPG on 45% shooting from beyond the arc, I thought Worth was worthy of making the list.

6’2 Brooks Nelson | Senior, Sioux Falls Christian High School

Nelson was an important piece on last year’s state championship team as a junior. His role would increase this season as a senior. His numbers (11 PPG) aren’t anything special, but I always liked his game. He’s a good athlete who’s plays hard and defends well. He was a big reason why the Chargers returned to the Class A state tournament in 2022. SF Christian will return their leading scoring next year in Ethan Bruns (13 PPG), but will surely miss Nelson’s nightly energy.

Most Upside: 6’9 Alec Squires | Sophomore, Sioux Valley High School

I’m not aiming to put any unfair forecasts on a kids future that potentially brings a storm of pressure. That is not my intention what so ever. But I think Squires has the chance to one day be the best player in the state of South Dakota. He doesn’t have any Division I offers yet, but I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised when that soon changes this summer, or sooner. He’s every inch of 6’9 (he’s often argues me he’s 6’10, I don’t believe it), and is already very coordinated with not just the timing of his jumps, but his hands as well.

It’s not everyday you see a kid that young, with that kind of size, have that kind of eye-hand coordination. He catches quick, rocket-like passes in traffic with ease, he can elevate for alley-oops on the break and when he dunks the ball, he does so like he means it. I’ve been to a couple Sioux Valley practices; the kid has a really good looking shot. He’s already an above average athlete who runs the floor well. There’s a ton to be excited about.

Like any high schooler, he does need to get stronger and he will have to work hard on developing and improving his interior moves. But if he puts his head down and takes his craft serious, watch out. He could turn into a monster. It would be pretty fun to watch Sioux Valley and Lincoln (JT Rock) play one another next season.

Sioux Valley’s Alec Squires throws one down at the Sanford Pentagon

Best Scorer: 6’1 Cael Lundin | Senior, Tea Area High School

Playing up a class against O’Gorman earlier this season, Lundin would finish with a game high 38 points in a one point loss. In his final year as a Titan, the 6’1 guard posted 20.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG & 4 assists a night as well. A quarterback on the gridiron, (and a good one at that. He nearly lead Tea Area to a state championship coming just 3 points short) he’s a kid who can score on all three levels. While a capable shooter, Lundin seems most comfortable when attacking downhill using acrobatic type finishes at the rim. He’ll play his ball next season Northwestern College.

Tea Area senior guard Cael Lundin

Most Valuable to one’s team (4): 6’5 Tash Lunday | Senior, Flandreau High School

Lunday is the Charles Barkley of South Dakota high school basketball. He’s a big dude at 6’5 225 and moves well. I doubt there were many kids who stepped in front of him to take a charge this season. His stat line speaks for itself: 24.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG & 4.3 APG. To put that into perspective… if Lunday were to finish a ball game with 22 points & 8 boards, that would be a sub-par performance in his book.

There was no one more vital to Flandreau’s 20-5 season than #30 in purple. The Fliers would advance all the way to the Class A final four, coming up short against the eventual state champs from Dakota Valley. Lunday is also a standout football player. I’m curious to see where his athletic career takes him next.

6’0 Oliver Vincent | Junior, Sioux Valley High School

Oli Vincent is the real deal and is becoming a complete player. He does a little bit of everything for the Cossacks. He has one of, if not the quickest first step in the entire state. Good luck trying to stay in front of him. But if you choose to give him space respecting that speed, he’ll make you pay with his polished jumper. He could score 23 a night if he wanted to. But that’s not his game. Along with his 17 PPG average, he dishes out 6.5 assists getting everyone involved. He’s the best passing guard that I’ve seen in South Dakota. While he’s most known for his offensive repertoire, he’s a darn good on-ball defender as well.

The Cossacks have several important pieces to their puzzle. It’s no mistake they’ve now made back to back appearances in the state championship game. But there’s no one on that team more important than Vincent. He’s the engine that makes them go. With Damian Danzeisen, Hayden Ruesink, and Parker Puetz all gone to graduation, his responsibility will increase even more next season.

Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent

6’3 Blake Volmer | Winner High School

Every single day, in every single state, there’s a ton that goes on in the world of sports. Now having a full year under my belt in my first career job as a journalist / broadcaster, I’ve realized you can pretend to be that guy who knows almost everything about everything if you want. But the truth is, that’s just impossible. So when I’m not educated on a team or player or subject, I’m not going to write or talk about it like I am.

I did not get the opportunity to see Winner play this season. But they finished with a record of 23-3. Volmers lead them in scoring (16.6) rebounding (8.7), assists (4.0) and steals (2.1). With all that considered, I thought he deserved to be on this list.

6’0 Cade Kandolin | Senior, St. Thomas More

St. Thomas More was always that mystery team to me. The two times I saw them play in person they failed to break the 50 point mark. Yet with a record of 22-3, clearly they were doing something right. In the two games I watched them play, Kandolin made the biggest imprint on me. He led the Cavaliers in scoring his season at 15.4 PPG and was the one who made plays late to keep them in ball games. After falling in the Semifinals against Sioux Valley, St. Thomas More would rebound with a 3rd place win over Flandreau.

Best player I saw: 6’3 Isaac Bruns | Junior, Dakota Valley High School

His older brother Paul, who just completed his freshman season at North Dakota and was recently named the freshman of the year in the Summit League Conference (He’s since committed to play at USD), was a heck of a player at Dakota Valley. But even he could not do what his brother and former teammates just did.

Going a perfect 26-0, the Panthers would bring home a state championship for the first time in school history. Bruns’ numbers this season were fantastic: 24.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG & 2.0 APG. I only saw him play one time in person, so I won’t try and give a detailed assessment of his game. But from the little I saw, he came across as a very composed basketball player. I did see him play last year as a sophomore and remember thinking, “He doesn’t carry himself like a sophomore.”

Bruns is a well put together athlete who makes the game look easy. With most of their scoring set to return, you would have to think Dakota Valley will enter next season as the favorite in Class A.

Isaac Bruns spins his way into the lane against West Central

CLASS B

Underrated (4): 6’0 Damon Opdahl | Junior, Waubay/Summit

It was March 8th, the day of the Summit League championship between SDSU and NDSU. Before heading to the Premier Center for the game, my sports director asked me to cover a few high school basketball matchups. One of those three was a meeting between Waubay/Summit and Platte-Geddes. The two squads were playing at Roosevelt High School with the winner advancing into the state tournament.

At times, I do get to travel around the state. But being based out of Sioux Falls, I hadn’t seen a ton of Class B basketball. That night when I got to the Roosevelt gym, I was taken back by the crowd. The place was packed to the brim with two fan bases that had come from hours away. As the game began, it was clear to me the best player on the floor was Waubay/Summit’s Damon Opdahl, a name I hadn’t heard of before that moment.

He had a different gear than any Black Panther who tried to guard him that night finishing with 20 points in a winning effort. Only a junior, I look forward to seeing how he refines his game heading into next season after putting up 16.6 PPG this past year.

6’2 Tory Holland | Senior, De Smet

The De Smet Bulldogs just went back to back winning their 7th boys basketball state championship in school history. The roster features a trio of well known names who will all be mentioned later in the article, but the unsung hero of the starting five is Tory Holland. He’s not flashy, but he sure is effective.

In a mid season matchup against St. Thomas More, it was Holland who hit the game icing three ball late in the 4th quarter. In the first half of the Class B state championship against Lower Brule, the Bulldogs fell behind by 9. It was Holland who hit the go ahead three in the 2nd quarter. From that point on, the Bulldogs would never trail. In the semifinal matchup against Potter County prior to the championship, he finished with a double-double dropping 17 points and 12 boards. Holland is a kid any team in the state would love to have.

5’11 Gavin Thigh | Junior, Lower Brule

Lower Brule was solid all season long. In December they defeated White River 60-57. In January they took down Class A opponent West Central (who finished with a 17-5 record). In February they nearly upset the Class A state runner up’s in Sioux Valley losing 70-69. The Class B semifinal would feature a rematch against White River and would turn out to be maybe the best game of the entire year with the Sioux coming out on top 86-83 in triple overtime. Keshaume Thigh leads the team in scoring at 18.7 PPG and Brian LaRoche was next in line at 15.6, but you could argue Gavin Thigh is the team’s best play maker.

He has a nifty handle with a Jittery first step and is a pass first guard. I saw him create several good looks for teammates during their state championship loss against De Smet. With a good part of the Sioux roster set to return, Lower Brule could be an early favorite to claim the Class B crown in 2023.

Lower Brule’s Gavin Thigh (Right) jogs back after assisting on a made bucket in the Class B title game

Best Scorer: 6’2 Joe Sayler | Junior, White River

Committing to play his college ball at South Dakota State as a sophomore, Sayler has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. This past year as a junior he put up a resounding 29.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG & 2.4 APG. Joe is probably the most physical guard I’ve seen play this season. It’s as if he’s searching for contact when slashing to the cup and if you challenge him at the rim, he might put you on a poster. I saw him throwing down windmills with ease this past summer. He has great lift on his jumper which gives him the ability to knock down 30 footers off the dribble.

The Tigers last won the Class B state championship back in 2013. As good of a player as Sayler is, if he wants to be mentioned one day as one of the all-time greats here in South Dakota, he has to go get that ring. Can Sayler and company bring home the hardware in 2023? We’ll find out come next winter.

White River’s Joe Sayler

Most Upside: 6’8 Damon Wilkinson | Junior, De Smet

There’s not a whole lot of tactic to being a good rebounder. It’s about being hungry and wanting it more than others. But Wilkinson’s instincts around the rim are uncanny. He has such good hands and always seems to be in the right spot to rebound a missed shot. But that’s only half the story. He’s about 6’8, but I’d be willing to bet his wing-span is 7-feet plus. He used every inch of that length to drop 19 points & 23 rebounds in a state championship win over Lower Brule. You just don’t see kids like him in Class B.

Wilkinson had a good year, but he’s just starting to really grow into his body. He already has the touch around the rim; if he works on his lower body this off-season to give himself the ability to play with a lower center of gravity, his game will reach another level. The big fella is also a standout football player and Division I schools around the area are beginning to take notice.

Most Valuable to one’s team (2): 6’1 Rett Osthus | Senior, De Smet

If you’re tired of seeing De Smet Bulldogs on this list, sorry. That’s the way it goes when you win back to back state titles and finish with a four year record of 94-7 as a senior class.

I’m not 100% sure De Smet wins those two titles without Osthus and I can promise you they have more than 7 losses during the past four seasons without this kid. He’s truly under appreciated for how rock-solid of a basketball player he is. There’s several words you could use to describe what he’s meant to this team and the kind of player he is, but the one that most comes to mind for me is reliable. You know what you’re getting game in and game out. with Osthus.

He’s a very good ball handler who runs the offense exactly how head coach Jeff Gruenhagen wants. He keeps the game simple and consistently puts the talent around him in good position. That’s exactly who you want your point guard to be. He may also be the team’s best defender.

Osthus’ numbers won’t jump off the screen, but watching him play, his impact is evident. What a one-two punch himself and Garry would become.

De Smet’s Kalen Garry (Left) and Rett Osthus all smiles after claiming the Class B crown

6’3 Grant Luikens | Senior, Potter County

The Battlers entered the state tournament with a record of 22-1, going a perfect 10-0 at home. That lone loss came against Aberdeen Christian, 61-56, back on January 14th. In their quarterfinal matchup, they would get their chance at redemption against the Knights. They would take full advantage of the opportunity winning 63-48, behind the 24 point & 10 rebound performance of Grant Luikens. After falling to De Smet in the semis, Luikens would drop 31 in the 3rd place game against White River.

Leading the team in scoring (22.1), rebounding, steals and blocks, with how well the battlers performed this past season, I don’t see any way Luikens isn’t a 1st Team All-Stater. His senior classmate Cooper Logan also deserves mention putting up nearly 20 points a game himself.

Best player I saw: 6’2 Kalen Garry | Senior, De Smet

As I mentioned earlier in the article, my first full month on the job was last March. One of the very first features story I was asked to do was on a kid named Kalen Garry. Himself and the Bulldogs were fresh off their first state championship since 1999. I made the nearly 2 hour drive to De Smet, South Dakota and before sitting down to shoot the interview, we shot hoops together in the empty high school gym.

A few minutes later we began the interview. Not that I’m all that old in age, but I have gotten to know a fair share of people in my life. I very much enjoy meeting new people, it’s one of the reasons I wanted to become a journalist. As the minutes went by, I began to see and hear a kid that sounded a bit different from most. When talking about his teammates, his town and what they had all just accomplished, through his soft spoken voice, you could feel how much it deeply meant to him.

I was there to do a story on Kalen, but it was difficult to get the then junior to speak much about himself. His answers to my questions always circled back to the people around him. After a few more minutes of talking, I asked him about his personal goals. With a big smile on his face he told me he wanted to play Division I basketball and win another state championship again next season.

Nine months later, in their 4th game of the new year, De Smet would head to Sioux Falls to take on a team from Arizona by the name of Dream City Christian. Their roster featured a starting lineup with all 5 kids who held several Power 5 division I offers. No one thought De Smet had any real kind of chance. Instead, they led almost the entire game and came 30 seconds from pulling off the stunning upset.

But Garry’s life changed that night.

There were several Division I coaches in attendance who witnessed a kid from small town South Dakota go toe-to-toe with some of the best high schoolers in the United States. Dropping a game high 35 points, he was the best player on the court. And it wasn’t close. Garry had the entire Dream City roster on skates and his silky smooth jump shot and vigorous athleticism was on full display.

After that performance, his phone with calls & texts from college coaches blew up. Universities from every part of the country were introducing themselves. There was even a school from the ACC who began to recruit the 6’2 senior. A little over a week later he would commit to further his academic & athletic career at South Dakota State, just 45 minutes away from home.

Three months after accomplishing part one of his dream, the De Smet Bulldogs would win their second consecutive Class B state championship.

If that’s not inspiring, I’m not sure what is.

The 2022 South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, A 2,000 point career scorer, a soon to be 4 time 1st Team All-State selection, a 2 time state champion and a kid who has earned everything that has come his way… Kalen Garry leaves high school basketball as one of the greatest to ever play in the state of South Dakota.