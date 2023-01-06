Brookings, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced out to a 24-3 lead and cruised to a 94-63 win over North Dakota State Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jacks remain unbeaten in Summit League action at 5-0 while the Bison take their first loss, moving to 3-1.

Myah Selland had an all-around night for the Jacks, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block while drawing seven fouls. She put up eight of the Jacks’ first 13 points and helped the squad to a 20-point advantage less than five minutes into the contest.

Paiton Burckhard recorded 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting, two rebounds and two assists. She had four straight points in the fourth quarter that extended SDSU’s advantage to 39 points – its largest lead of the night.

Paige Meyer went 4-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc for a season-high 13 points. She also dished two assists and notched a steal in only 13 minutes on the floor.

Haleigh Timmer rounded out the Jacks’ double-digit scorers. She had 10 points, three boards, three steals and an assist.

SDSU shot 65 percent from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers in the first period to lead 35-9 after 10 minutes. The Jacks tallied four steals and scored 16 points off seven Bison turnovers in that span. A 4-0 run to start the second period pushed SDSU’s lead to 30 points, then the Jacks made it a 38-point contest during the third and went up by 39 in the fourth on the way to the 31-point win.

All but one Jackrabbit that checked in scored at least one point. Dru Gylten scored nine points and gave out six assists, followed by Brooklyn Meyer with seven points, and Madysen Vlastuin with five.

Madison Mathiowetz and Kallie Theisen grabbed five rebounds apiece. Theisen gave out four assists and Tori Nelson blocked four shots.

The Jackrabbits ended the contest shooting 53 percent from the field and drained 10 3-point buckets. They had a 41-7 edge in points off turnovers and 44-40 advantage in points in the paint.

NDSU was led by 15 points from Abby Graham. Heaven Hamling and Emily Behnke scored nine apiece for the Bison.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits have won 18 straight Summit League contests and 20 straight Summit League games at home.

Myah Selland’s 24 points is one shy of her season-high 25, which she scored against Louisville.

Myah Selland moved into third place on SDSU's career scoring chart. She passed Megan Vogel (1,850) and now has 1,870 career points.

SDSU had 24 assists, its second highest assist total this year.

Nine blocks by the Jacks is a season high.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits host North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Frost.