BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A white hot start for Kent State lifts them to an 82-73 win over SDSU in Brookings on Tuesday night.

The Flashes posted 41 first half points, mainly behind a stellar shooting performance. They shot 50% from the field, while also hitting on 8 of 16 threes.

In the mean time, SDSU shot just 14% from deep, falling behind 41-27 at the half.

The Jackrabbits outscored the Flashes 46-41 in the second half and got the deficit as low as two, but Kent State never relinquished the lead.

They claimed the 82-73 win.

Giovanni Santiago led the way for both teams. He tallied 19 points, including nine free throws for Kent State.

SDSU’s Charlie Easley poured in a handful of threes, leading to his 17 point performance. William Kyle III scored 16, Zeke Mayo 12 and Kalen Garry 10.

The Jackrabbits next action is Saturday, December 9. They’ll play at Wichita State at 6 p.m.