SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KELO) — The Dordt men’s basketball team used a red hot start on Wednesday to carry them past Briar Cliff 78-59.

The Defenders and Chargers exchanged baskets to start the game… and then came an 11-0 run for Dordt as they built a 13-2 lead.

The first half lead got as big as 19 when Jake Hargens bucket put Dordt up 32-13.

The Defenders carried a 42-26 lead into halftime.

The second half was a lot closer, but Briar Cliff was still outscored by three, leading to a 78-59 win over Dordt.

Four players scored in double figures for the Defenders. Lucas Lorenzen posted a game high 21 points. Luke Rankin added 15, while Ben Fairclough posted 13 and Bryce Coppock 11.

12 players posted at least one point for Briar Cliff, but only one tallied double digits. Tyrus Eischeid was 6-12 from the field, scoring 12 points.

Dordt will host Hastings on Saturday at 3:45 p.m.