VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Hot Springs football team claimed their first ever state championship, following a 13-7 win over Elk Point-Jefferson.

The Bison found themselves down in the first quarter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

EPJ’s Jacob Gale scored a two yard touchdown to make it 7-0. However, Hot Springs responded with a 32 yard rushing touchdown by Camron Maciejewski.

The next and final score came in the second quarter, when Colin Iverson hit Braden Peterson in stride for the 79 yard score.

That made it 13-7.

Elk Point-Jefferson’s best opportunities to score came late in the game. A late run was turned away on fourth down.

The Huskies put together another big threat in the final minute, but the pass was intercepted by Braden Peterson, sealing the victory for Hot Springs.

Maciejewski was named the Joe Robbie MVP, while Peterson earned the most outstanding back honors.