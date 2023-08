SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — Hot Springs continue the season on a two game win streak after collecting the 41-0 win over McCook Central/Montrose.

It was a booming first half for the Bison as they led 34-0 at halftime.

Hot Springs will travel to Lakota Tech Friday, September 1st. Kickoff is set 6 p.m.

McCook Central/Montrose will go on to hit the road taking on Baltic Friday, September 1st at 7 p.m.