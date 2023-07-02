SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot Shots from Hartford reached the semifinals of the consolation bracket at the 2023 Ringneck Tournament, but that’s where their weekend came to a close.

Hot Shots began Sunday with an 11-1 win over TSC Blaze in the opening round of the consolation brakcet.

They followed that win with a 12-11 come-from-behind win over the Nebraska Quakes in the quarterfinals. They trailed 8-1 after two innings.

Hot Shots then fell to the the Golden Girls from Nebraska 2-0 in the semifinals. Ryllee Hoppe gave the Quakes the lead with a second-inning RBI single.