SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Hot Shots softball team lost to the Minnesota Stix 2-1 at the Ringneck Tournament Saturday.

The Stix scored both of their runs in the second inning. The Hot Shots’ lone run came in the top of the fifth inning on Kymber Buys’ solo home run.

The Hot Shots drop to 18-4 on the season.

Pool play concluded Saturday. Bracket play is slated for Sunday with the championship game set for 6:30 p.m.