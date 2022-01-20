Hot shooting lifts Jackrabbit Women past Tommies

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball led wire-to-wire in an 88-47 win over St. Thomas Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits shot 66 percent from the field and 71 percent from beyond the arc in the contest, both season highs.

The Jackrabbits’ .714 effort from beyond the arc sets a new program record, besting the previous mark of .652 set in 2004.

SDSU outscored the Tommies in all four quarters, including posting a 26-8 advantage in the second period. The Jacks connected on their first six 3-point attempts and finished the game with 10 triples.

After a late Tommie run in the first quarter made it at one-point game after 10 minutes, the Jackrabbits went 10-for-11 from the field in the second period to push their lead to as many as 20 before halftime.

The Jackrabbits opened the contest going 5-for-5 in as many possessions to take an 11-5 lead three minutes in before the Tommies made their push. SDSU was held to just three more baskets over the remainder of the period but held onto a 19-18 lead after the first quarter.

A 15-0 run to start the second period pushed the Jackrabbit lead to 16 before the Tommie’s first bucket at the 4:42-mark. Myah Selland put up seven points and gave out two assists during the run. A pair of Tylee Irwin free throws late in the quarter made it a 20-point game and SDSU went into the locker room up 19.

SDSU cruised through the second half, scoring 24 in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth en route to the 41-points victory.

Selland and Irwin tallied 16 points apiece to pace SDSU. Selland went 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep to go with eight assists and four rebounds, both team highs. Irwin was 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-3 from the charity stripe with three assists, two steals and a block.

Haleigh Timmer chipped in 11 points and Kallie Theisen added nine on perfect 4-for-4 shooting.

The Jacks matched their season best of 22 assists. In addition to Selland’s eight, Paige Meyer gave out four while Irwin and Paiton Burckhard had three each.

SDSU forced 11 steals, also a season-high, and 21 total turnovers that resulted in 23 points for the Jacks. Theisen joined Irwin with two steals while seven more players tallied one.

Erin Norling’s 18 points led all players while Jade Hill had 10 for St. Thomas.

NOTES

Head Coach Aaron Johnston picked up his 200th career regular season Summit League win. He is 200-36 in regular season Summit contests.

SDSU just missed the program’s single-game field goal percentage record of .692

Tylee Irwin played in her 140th career game, the second most of any Jackrabbit in program history.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits host Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Frost.