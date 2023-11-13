MANHATTAN, Kan. (SDSU) — Kansas State shot over 50% from the field, including an over 65% clip in the second half, on its way to defeating South Dakota State 91-68 at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday.

The Wildcats jumped out to a double-digit lead seven minutes into the first half on a Cam Carter 3-pointer. SDSU cut the deficit to five on three occasions, however a nine-point scoring run near the end of the first half gave Kansas State a 14-point edge. SDSU’s Zeke Mayo scored the last five points of the opening half to make it a 38-29 score at the halftime break.

A layup by Luke Appel and dunk by William Kyle III trimmed the Kansas State advantage to eight on two consecutive possessions, however a Will McNair Jr. dunk pushed the Wildcats back into a double-digit cushion that never dipped into single digits again.

Kansas State finished the game by shooting 57.4% from the floor and also was 14 of 25 from 3-point range. The Wildcats closed out the contest with a 65.6% clip in the second half while draining 8 of 11 3-pointers.

The Wildcats improved to 2-1 with the victory while the Jacks dropped to 1-2 overall.

Notes

South Dakota State had three double digit scorers. Charlie Easley scored a season-high 21 points and recorded a career-high six steals. Easley was 9 of 13 from the floor while making all but one of his eight attempts within the 3-point line.

Joining him with 10-plus points were Luke Appel and Zeke Mayo. Appel scored a season-high 16 points and had a team-high seven rebounds. Mayo registered 11 points and dished out a team- and season-high six assists. Nate Barnhart had a team-high two blocks and Kalen Garry had three steals.

Kansas State had two 20-point scorers in Carter (25) and Tylor Perry (22). David N’Guessan grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats are now 4-0 all-time against the Jackrabbits following the two sides’ first meeting in 60 years.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its four-game stretch away from Brookings on Sunday, Nov. 19. The Jackrabbits open play at 7 p.m. CT that evening at the Jacksonville Classic by taking on UCF.