BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team used a hot second half to beat St. Thomas 75-55 Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jacks trailed by seven at halftime but pushed for a 27-point swing over the final 20 minutes.

Madison Mathiowetz and Brooklyn Meyer put up 19 points apiece to lead the Jackrabbits. Mathiowetz went 7-for-9 from the floor and knocked down three 3-pointers. Meyer was 7-for-11 on the night and tallied 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season. She also notched a career-high six blocks to go with a pair of steals.

The Jackrabbits were held to 35 percent shooting in the first half, then shot 65 percent after halftime and finished the game 49 percent (28-for-57). On the flip side, St. Thomas shot 62 percent in the opening 20 minutes but just 25 percent in the second half. SDSU tallied 10 3-pointers in the game, seven of which came in the second half.

St. Thomas started the game 5-for-6 from the floor to lead 11-2 after nearly five minutes of play. The Jacks outscored the Tommies 13-6 over the rest of the opening period to cut the deficit to two. Meyer tied the game at 17 with a layup to open the second quarter and the sides traded buckets over the next seven minutes. Ellie Colbeck drained a 3-pointer to make it 27-25 in the Tommies’ favor, then UST ended the half with eight of the final 11 points.

St. Thomas led 35-28 at halftime. The Tommies were 62 percent from the floor in the half compared to 35 percent for the Jackrabbits.

SDSU turned the tide in the second half. Madysen Vlastuin nailed back-to-back 3-pointers that sparked a 16-4 start to the third quarter for SDSU. The Jacks outscored the Tommies 27-12 in the third and led 55-47 with 10 minutes to play. Mathiowetz nailed another trey to open the fourth-quarter scoring. The Jackrabbit defense held St. Thomas scoreless over the final five minutes as SDSU finished the contest with eight straight points.

Paige Meyer joined Brooklyn Meyer and Mathiowetz in the double figures. The junior finished with 10 points and dished a team-high five assists. Jenna Hopp scored eight points. Tori Nelson tallied eight rebounds and three assists to go with five points.

SDSU improves to 10-5 on the season and 2-0 in the Summit League. St. Thomas – which entered the game with five straight wins – moves to 10-7 on the year and 2-1 in conference action.

Amber Scalia led the Tommies with 20 points. Jo Langbehn posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits’ 10 3-pointers is a season high.

SDSU went 9-for-10 (.900) from the free throw line, the second-best percentage of the year.

The Jackrabbits move to 6-0 all-time against St. Thomas.

UP NEXT

SDSU will play at home against Saturday. The Jacks host Denver at 2 p.m. at Frost Arena.