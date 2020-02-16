Hora’s career night paces Augie past Golden Bears

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – For the second-straight game, the Augustana women’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit in a 90-85 win over Concordia-St. Paul Saturday afternoon. The Vikings celebrated Senior Day and it was senior Abby Hora who had a career-game in the contest.

Hora had a night to remember, scoring a career-high 27 points while cleaning the glass with five rebounds and collecting two steals.

Hora and redshirt freshman Lizzy Karp set the tone for the Vikings, both scoring 7 points in the first quarter, good enough for a tie going into the second quarter, 19-19.

Concordia-St. Paul, who shot over 50 percent through the first half, got out to its biggest lead of the night with 6:16 to go in the second quarter at 10 points. The Vikings rallied back in the third with duo guards Hora and senior McKenzee Zilverberg claiming big shots with the help of junior Hannah Mitby also putting up crucial points.

The Vikings and Golden Bears nearly played even-ball in the final quarter in the 90-85 victory. The 90 points are the most scored in 2019-20 for Augustana, just one night after previously setting a season-high for points.

With the win, the Vikings are now in a three-way tie for third place in the NSIC South Division Standings with an 11-9 league mark and 15-9 overall for the season. The Golden Bears fall to 13-13 overall and are 10-10 in conference play.

After Hora’s career-game, Zilverberg added 17 points, Mitby 15 as Aislinn Duffy and Karp each tallied 10.

Augustana shot 47 percent from the field on 31-66 shot attempts. The Golden Bears shot 45.6 percent on 31-68, but were disrupted by 15 turnovers. Hora led the way with two steals. Also getting takeaways were Hana Beyer, Danni Honner, Mitby, Duffy and Karp.

On Senior Day, the Vikings celebrated the careers of Beyer, Honner, Hora and Zilverberg for their four years with Augustana.

Up Next

The Vikings have a rivalry matchup inside the Stewart Center at Sioux Falls on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.