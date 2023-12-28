MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 Hoop City Classic began with 10 games at the Corn Palace Thursday.
Below is a list of scores from the first day of action:
Girls Basketball
Campbell County, Wyo. 62, Viborg-Hurley 23
Ethan 54, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 17
Boys Basketball
Campbell County, Wyo. 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Ethan 52, McCook Central-Montrose 42
Sioux Valley 56, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 50
Viborg-Hurley 66, Corsica/Stickney 44
White River 58, Bridgewater-Emery 42
Howard 33, Gregory 28
Cordova, Tenn. 56, Harrisburg 55
The action continues on Friday and Saturday with 10 games each day.