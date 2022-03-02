DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — The Central Lyon girls earned the 3-seed in the Iowa Class 2A State Basketball Tournament, as the Lions were making their first state appearance in 6 years.

Central Lyon faced Cascade in the quarterfinals. The Lions took early command of the game, and capped off the opening quarter on an Addison Klosterbuer 3-pointer to put the Lionx up 6 after 1.

They’d stretch that lead to 14 midway through the 2nd quarter, but a 3rd-quarter Cougar run would trim a once double-digit lead to 1 heading to the 4th quarter.

The game would come down to the very final second as Desta Hoogendoorn hit a jumper just before the buzzer to give Central Lyon the 42-40 victory.

“It just ended up that way. I have a great teammate that gave me that pass, Regan Van Whye. All you have to do is stay calm in that kind of situation and trust in your teammates,” Hoogendoorn said.

“She’s just the hardest working kid we have. We knew at the end our whole things was there’s no shot clock yet this year so we wanted to take the last shot. So we have the ball handlers that gave us the opportunity to take the last shot and we just told Desta and Regan inside be ready. That was a phenomenal shot, her feet were set, once she let it go I knew it was in,” Head Coach Heather Grafing said.

Central Lyon moves on to the semifinals where they’ll face 2nd-seeded Denver Friday morning at 11:45.