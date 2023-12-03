MACOMB, Ill. (USD) -– Bostyn Holt knocked down the game-winning layup at the buzzer to give South Dakota a 70-68 win over former Summit League foe Western Illinois inside Western Hall Sunday afternoon.



Holt hit the game-winning layup just before the final buzzer sounded to break a 68-68 tie and help South Dakota (6-3) pick up its second-straight win. Holt recorded his third-straight double-digit scoring performance with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. Paul Bruns added a season-high 19 points to tally his fourth-straight double-figure game on 7-of-15 shooting in his 33 minutes of action.



Ryan Myers had a game-high and career-high 25 points for Western Illinois (3-6) including the game-tying three pointer with three seconds to play in regulation. Myers went 8-of-13 from the field and knocked down seven of his 10 three-point attempts.



It was a back-and-forth battle from the beginning starting with an early 18-18 tie with just over seven minutes to play in the first half. Quinlan Bennett knocked down a fast break layup that spurred a 7-0 run for the Leathernecks. Western Illinois led by as many as eight in the first half, but Isaac Bruns hit his first three of the game to cut WIU’s lead to 34-30 heading into the halftime break.



The Leathernecks came out of the break hot, going on a 7-2 run to extend the lead to 41-32 and force a South Dakota timeout. Mayuom Buom checked in for the first time early in the second half and hit back-to-back layups to give the Yotes their first lead of the half at 48-46. JJ Kalakon hit back-to-back layups to take back the lead for Western Illinois at 53-51. Max Burchill was fouled and knocked down both free throws to give South Dakota a 68-65 lead, but Myers came up big with his seventh three of the game for Western Illinois to tie the game at 68-68 with three seconds to play. South Dakota called a timeout to draw up the out of bounds play that would lead to Holt’s buzzer-beating layup and the win.



Lahat Thioune had 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the floor and grabbed five rebounds. Isaac Bruns had nine points and three rebounds in 17 minutes of action.



The Coyotes shot 42 percent from the field overall and shot 60 percent from three in the second half. They outrebounded the Leathernecks by four and had 40 points in the paint.



South Dakota returns home to host CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.