VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Dane Erikstrup put up a game-high and career-high 32 points to help Eastern Washington defeat South Dakota 93-79 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday night.



Erikstrup erupted in the first half for Eastern Washington (7-8, 2-0 Big Sky), coming off the bench and going 5-of-7 from the three-point line to tally 21 first-half points. He ended the game with seven of the Eagles’ 18 three pointers.



Bostyn Holt dropped a career-high 30 points for South Dakota (8-8, 1-1 Summit), drawing nine fouls and going 10-of-12 at the free throw line. Holt sank two threes and made 9-of-15 from the field.



The Coyotes came out of the gate with energy, spurred by Lahat Thioune’s early success around the glass as he had six of the first eight points for the Yotes. South Dakota led until a three pointer from Ethan Price tied the game at 10-10 at the 14:29 mark. A second-straight three, this time from Jake Kyman, gave the Eagles their first lead of the game at 13-10 and they never looked back. EWU extended the lead to double-digits for the first time at the 9:02 mark and took a 19-point lead into the halftime break.



The Eagles led by as many as 23 early in the second half, but the Yotes continued to chip away at the lead, cutting it down to 10 at the 7:44 mark. Holt knocked down two free throws after drawing his eighth foul of the game to make it 75-65, but EWU responded with Erikstrup’s sixth three of the night to extend the lead once again. The Eagles scored eight straight to extend their lead back to 17 with 5:15 to play in regulation. Holt continued to attack the lane, but the Coyotes couldn’t close the gap.



Four of five Coyote starters tallied double-digit points, led by Holt’s 30-piece. Thioune had 13 points, Kaleb Stewart had 12, and Max Burchill had 10.



Eastern Washington shot 63.6 percent from the field in the first half and 57.1 percent from the three-point line. South Dakota hit five threes on 15 attempts and shot 45.2 percent from the field in the opening half. The Coyote defense clamped down in the second half, holding EWU to 38.7 percent from the field on 12-of-31 shooting.



The Eagles outrebounded the Coyotes 33-27, but South Dakota scored 38 points in the paint opposed to Eastern Washington’s 30. EWU scored 15 points off 11 Coyote turnovers and had 44 bench points compared to South Dakota’s 13 bench points.



South Dakota hits the road as they travel to face Montana for game two of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT in Missoula.